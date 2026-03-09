Murder-Suicide: Pennsylvania State Trooper Killed in Line of Duty

Pennsylvania State Trooper Timothy O’Connor was shot and killed during a traffic stop Sunday night just before 8:30 p.m., after which the alleged killer committed suicide.

6 ABC reported that O’Connor initiated a traffic stop against a vehicle that was being driven erratically. He “made a radio call indicating the stop, but did not respond to calls to check on him.”

Other law enforcement personnel rushed to investigate and discovered the driver of the stopped vehicle had opened fire on O’Connor as he approached. The driver exited the vehicle and killed himself after killing O’Connor.

PennLive noted that the driver who shot and killed O’Connor was “a 32-year-old man from Chester County.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said, “The one thing we absolutely know for certain is that their son, their husband, was a hero. And he died protecting others. And that is a noble calling. And that is something we are profoundly grateful for.”

Pennsylvania AG Dave Sunday posted to X: “We at the Office of Attorney General are standing with our friends and partners at Pennsylvania State Police and PA State Troopers Association. I join all Pennsylvanians in praying for them and all law enforcement tonight and always.”

