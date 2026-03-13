Fail: Old Dominion University Is a Gun-Free Campus

Old Dominion University has a gun-free policy for its campus that did not prevent a determined attacker from opening fire on ROTC students with a handgun Thursday.

On ODU’s website, the “Weapons on Campus” page says:

Possession or carrying of any weapon by any person, except a police officer, is prohibited on university property in academic buildings, administrative office buildings, student residence buildings, or dining facilities, or while attending sporting, entertainment, or educational events. Entry upon the university property described in this section in violation of this chapter is expressly forbidden.

On Thursday, 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh entered a classroom with ROTC students, said “Allah Akbar,” and opened fire. NBC News noted that he used a Glock 44 handgun, chambered in .22 long rifle.

Jalloh had a felony conviction from 2017 and was subsequently barred from gun possession, yet neither his felony nor ODU’s gun-free campus policy prevented him from attacking innocents.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.