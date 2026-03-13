On Thursday, Norfolk, Virginia, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi blamed the Old Dominion University shooting on the “cult of gun absolutism.”

The commonwealth’s attorney in Virginia is basically equivalent to district attorneys in other states.

He said:

We live in a country where people care more about guns than they care about six-year-old children. They care more about guns than they care about synagogue worshippers. And they care more about guns than they do about college students….And until there is the political will to break the spell of the cult of gun absolutism, you will see more incidents like this. So if you’re looking for somebody to blame, don’t look at anybody up here. Look at our lawmakers who don’t have the courage to implement sensible gun control measures. Look to a Supreme Court that enables them. And do something about it.

FOX News noted that Fatehi doubled down after facing backlash for his statement, saying, “I absolutely stand by what I said. It is the truth, no matter how much the gun lobby wants to deny it.”

Fatehi did not mention that Old Dominion University’s campus is a gun-free zone, but the gun-free designation did not prevent the attack.

Breitbart News noted the alleged Old Dominion attacker was a former National Guardsman who was sentenced to prison in 2017 for supporting ISIS. He said “Allah Akbar” Thursday as he commenced his attack.

The attacker was subdued and killed by ROTC members.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.