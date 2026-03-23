Alleged Intruder Threatens Home Occupants, Gets Shot

An alleged Rancho Cordova, California, intruder who threatened at least one home occupant was hospitalized Thursday night after the homeowner opened fire.

The Sacramento Bee reported the incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. As the alleged intruder attempted to make entry “two people inside the home — an adult man and woman — called 911 and repeatedly told the man to leave.”

Instead of leaving, the 25-year-old alleged intruder told one of the occupants he was going to kill them. He was subsequently shot and wounded.

FOX 40 noted Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and provided medical aid to the alleged intruder.

The alleged intruder was treated at a hospital then “booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.” The charges against him include felony burglary.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.