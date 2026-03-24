Quadruple Amputee Charged with Murder in Maryland Shooting Death

Quadruple amputee Dayton James Webber has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with Sunday’s shooting death of Bradrick Michael Wells.

Webber is a 27-year-old professional cornhole player, according to FOX 5.

The charges against Webber are numerous, with one being First Degree Murder for allegedly “intentionally… killing Bradrick Wells on or about March 22, 2026, at 1015 Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, Charles County, Maryland.”

Webber allegedly “picked up two witnesses from work in a vehicle” and they indicated Wells was already in the front passenger seat. An argument allegedly erupted between Webber and Wells, at which time Webber is accused of pulling a gun and shooting Wells twice in the head.

Webber then allegedly pulled to the side of the road and asked the witnesses to help him dump Wells’ body, but they would not. Instead, CBS News noted that they exited the vehicle and flagged down police around 10:25 p.m.

Wells’ body was found dumped in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, a short time later.

The American Cornhole League released a statement on the charges against Webber, noting, “This is an extremely serious matter and our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the family and loved ones of Bradrick Michael Wells.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.