Woman Shoots Alleged Burglar in Head, Runs to Officers

A Brownsville, Pennsylvania, woman shot an alleged burglar numerous times Tuesday night, including at least one shot to the head, then ran to officers who had just arrived on scene.

The Herald-Standard reported the woman called police just before 11:30 p.m. to say the man was on her porch ringing her doorbell. Approximately 15 minutes later she called again to say he was “beating on her door.”

The man, identified as 69-year-old Ronald Rosiek, then allegedly broke out a window, entered the home, and chased the woman into an upstairs bedroom.

The woman was able to retrieve a revolver as Rosiek closed in on her and she shot him in the leg. Rosiek continued to move toward the woman so she shot four more rounds, at least one of which struck Rosiek in the head.

CBS News noted that Rosiek continued toward the woman and allegedly began assaulting her, but she was able to escape and run downstairs, where troopers had just entered the home.

Rosiek was apprehended and taken to the hospital for “emergency surgery.” His condition is unknown.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.