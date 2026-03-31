Marine Corporal Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Missile System, Ammo

A 23-year-old Marine Corporal is under arrest for allegedly stealing a missile system and other “weapons of war” from his California base and selling them for personal profit.

AZ Family reported the Marine, Andrew Paul Amarillas, is “accused of stealing a Javelin missile system and cans of ammunition… to sell on the streets in Arizona.”

Amarillas is an ammunition technician specialist at Camp Pendleton.

The New York Post noted that the Javelin missile system “is capable of punching through heavy tank armor from miles away.”

Just The News observed that Amarillas’s charges “[included] conspiracy to commit theft and embezzlement of government property and possession and sale of stolen ammunition.” He is accused of taking thousands of rounds of ammunition, in addition to the missile system.

He allegedly had two buyers to whom he would sell the items and reportedly texted one of them the following: “[I] have 2 launchers that [I] think you’d like, if you want to take a look tomorrow.”

The two buyers are listed in court documents as “co-conspirators.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.