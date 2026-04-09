Former Seattle Seahawk Rickey Thenarse Shot Amid Dispute

Former Seattle Seahawk’s player Rickey Thenarse was shot in the stomach in South Los Angeles on Friday and underwent emergency surgery, according to TMZ.

Details regarding the circumstances of the shooting are scant, but TMZ said sources indicated “Thenarse had been in the middle of a love triangle involving his girlfriend and the father of her child… which seems to have come to a head last week.”

The Daily Mail cited sources saying Thenarse “had been in a dispute involving his girlfriend and the father of her child when the incident occurred.”

There have not yet been any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Thenarse came out of high school as a four-star recruit and played college football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2006 to 2010. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks thereafter and “made three preseason appearances for the team” before being cut.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.