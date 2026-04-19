Three University of Iowa (UI) students were injured Sunday when shots rang out around 1:45 a.m. during a brawl in Iowa City.

Iowa City Public Safety posted to Facebook about the incident, noting, “At this time, multiple victims have been taken to area hospitals to be treated for wounds suffered in the shooting. No information on their conditions is available at this time.”

UI president Barb Wilson released a statement, which began, “Early today, a shooting in downtown Iowa City injured three University of Iowa students. Iowa City Police are investigating, with the full support of University of Iowa Police….”

The New York Post noted that officers were responding to calls regarding the brawl when they heard the shots ring out.

The precise location of the brawl was the Pedestrian Mall, which is “the popular college bar strip is located a mile east of the University of Iowa’s campus.”

There was no information regarding the number of shooters nor the type of firearm(s) used.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.