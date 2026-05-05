Minnesota Senate Democrats Pass Semiautomatic Rifle, Magazine Ban

Democrats in the Minnesota Senate passed a ban Monday on some of the nation’s most popular semiautomatic rifles and on magazines holding more than 17 rounds.

CBS News reported that the gun control passed with 34 Democrat (DFL) votes in favor and 33 Republican votes in opposition.

KSTP reporter Tom Hauser announced the Senate’s passage of the gun control package:

Earlier Monday, Breitbart News noted that the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus believed the Democrats likely had the votes to pass the gun control in the Senate. However, the Caucus also believed “the House is tied,” and that is where SF 4067 has to go next.

The National Association for Gun Rights pointed out that SF 4067 will ban some of the most commonly owned semiautomatic rifles in America, as well as “ban magazines over 17 rounds … expand ‘Red Flag’ gun confiscation, ban privately manufactured firearms, and ban binary triggers,” among other things.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.