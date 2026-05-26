Oregon Initiative Petition 28 (IP 28) unofficially reached the signature threshold last week to be on the November 2026 ballot, according to KATU.

On February 16, 2026, Breitbart News noted that IP 28 was being pushed.

On February 15, 2026, KOIN reported the petition’s official name as the People for the Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions (PEACE) Act.

The Act “would change the current Oregon animal cruelty laws, which currently protect pets such as dogs and cats, and would expand coverage to wild animals, livestock and animals used in research.”

Petition proponent David Michelson said:

We really want to make Oregon the first state to vote on something like this. We are aware that it’s unlikely 50% of Oregonians are ready right now to move away from killing animals. But we want to get that conversation out there. So that we can hopefully move in that direction.

KATU explained that IP 28 “would make it illegal to injure or kill animals and would effectively ban hunting, fishing and the breeding of animals.”

Petition proponents appear to have the necessary signatures to get IP 28 on the ballot, although the signatures must still be verified by the office of Oregon’s Secretary of State.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.