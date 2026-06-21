Manhunt Continues, Reward Offered for Suspected Kansas City Shooter

A manhunt continues for 22-year-old Oscar Sanchez-Munoz, and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

KSHB reported that Sanchez-Munoz is suspected in the Tuesday shooting death of 43-year-old Jeremy Keenan in Kansas City, Missouri.

Keenan crashed a vehicle Tuesday night and, after being transported to a hospital, medical personnel discovered he had been shot.

KMBC noted that Sanchez-Munoz is also suspected of “allegedly shooting multiple people along I-70 and I-670.” It was after a June 11, 2026, shooting that the Kansas City, Kansas, police department identified Sanchez-Munoz as a suspect.

FOX News pointed out that the search for Sanchez-Munoz is being conducted by multiple agencies, including the FBI.

Sanchez-Munoz is “5 feet, 8 inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm,” and is to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.