Alleged Burglar ‘Fighting for His Life’ After Resident Shoots Him Twice

An alleged burglar who was shot twice by a Memphis apartment resident Tuesday is in the hospital “fighting for his life,” according to Action News 5.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday when the resident returned to his apartment and discovered the alleged burglar inside. The alleged burglar was wearing a mask and “all-black clothing…[and] attempting to take [the] TV off the wall.”

The alleged burglar reached for a bag when he saw the resident, prompting the resident to draw his gun and shoot, striking the suspect twice.

News Channel 3 reported the alleged miscreant then fled the residence with the bag in his hands but dropped it when the resident fired two more rounds.

The alleged burglar was later arrested “near the 6400 block of Macon Rd and transferred to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound.”

When police recovered the bag and checked its contents they found a white PlayStation 5, pink and white Jordan ones, black and pink Jordan ones, all-black Nike Air Max 97s, white Air Forces, [and] a black Roku controller,” all of which belonged to the resident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.