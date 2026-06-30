SCOTUS to Weigh Whether AR-15s Protected by 2nd, 14th Amendments

On Tuesday the Supreme Court of the United States agreed to hear Grant v. Higgins, a case centering on whether AR-15 ownership is protected by the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.

The case was distributed for conference on June 29, 2026, and cert was granted on June 30.

The SCOTUSBLOG summarized the case: “Whether the Second and 14th Amendments guarantee the right to possess AR-15 platform and similar semiautomatic rifles.”

SCOTUS’s decision to take up Grant v. Higgins comes on the heels of the court’s 9-0 ruling in Hemani (2026) and its 6-3 ruling in Wolford (2026).

In Hemani, SCOTUS ruled against the prosecution of Ali Hemani for being a marijuana user in possession of a firearm and in Wolford SCOTUS ruled against concealed carry gun controls enacted by Hawaii post-Bruen.

A second case, consolidated with Grant v. Higgins, is Viramontes v. Cook County, a case which centers on Cook County’s “assault weapons” ban.

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) is plaintiff in the two consolidated cases.

Breitbart News spoke with SAF founder Alan Gottlieb after SCOTUS agreed to hear the cases and he said, “We are very excited that SCOTUS will hear our two very important cases. These gun bans should have been overturned years ago. A right delayed is a right denied.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.