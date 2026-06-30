NPR Retracts False Story Saying Justice Alito Was Retiring: ‘Erroneously Published’

NPR on Tuesday morning retracted a report stating that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was retiring, later posting an editor’s note saying Alito had not announced his retirement.

The original NPR item carried the headline, “Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, retires,” and described Alito as a key figure in leading the conservative charge on abortion and other issues.

NPR later replaced the story with an editor’s note titled, “Editor’s note: NPR retracts story.” The note stated: “Earlier today we erroneously published a story saying that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was retiring. He has not announced his retirement and we have retracted the story.”

NPR’s retraction did not say why the story was published or whether it had been prepared in anticipation of a possible retirement announcement.

The retraction came as the Supreme Court was set to release its final, highly anticipated decisions for the October 2025 term.

The Court issued major rulings Tuesday, including a 6-3 decision in Trump v. Barbara rejecting President Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order. The 194-page decision held that Trump’s order violated the 14th Amendment.

The Court also issued a 6-3 decision rejecting the claim that the federal government must require girls to accept boys on their sports teams. The ruling stated that the term “sex” in Title IX, the Javits Amendment, and Title IX regulations could not plausibly be interpreted to mean anything other than biological sex.