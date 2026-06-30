Everytown for Gun Safety Worried by ‘Reckless’ Supreme Court Cases Challenging Ban on AR-15s

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety reacted to the Supreme Court’s (SCOTUS) decision to hear cases challenging AR-15 bans by describing them as “reckless.”

Everytown, one of the more prominent groups in the gun control lobby, lambasted SCOTUS’s decision to take up “reckless gun lobby challenges.”

Everytown Law’s Janet Carter defended AR-15 bans, saying, “These laws are critical public safety measures, and they are consistent with the Second Amendment. Six federal appeals courts have rightly upheld assault weapon and large-capacity magazine laws, and we urge the Supreme Court to follow suit.”

Breitbart News reported that the two cases SCOTUS has agreed to hear — Grant v. Higgins and Viramontes v. Cook County — are consolidated and will result in a ruling as to whether AR-15 ownership is protected by the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.

The Second Amendment Foundation is a plaintiff in both cases:

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) noted there are over 32 million AR-15s and other rifles the left describes as “assault weapons” in circulation today, explaining that the precedents set forth in “Heller and Bruen… clearly hold that firearms in common use are protected by the Second Amendment.”

And AR-15s and similar rifles did not suddenly come into common use yesterday. On July 21, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to NSSF data showing there were already more AR/AK-style firearms in circulation “than Ford F-Series trucks on the road.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.