Trump DOJ Sues Virginia For ‘Unconstitutional Weapons Bans’

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon announced Wednesday a DOJ lawsuit against Virginia over that state’s ban on AR-15s and other semiautomatic firearms.

On April 10, 2026, Breitbart News reported Dhillon’s pledge to sue Virginiaif Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) signed a Democrat-sponsored “assault weapons” ban into law.

Spanberger signed the ban anyway and it went into effect today and the DOJ has responded by suing the state.

In a DOJ press release, Dhillon said, “On April 10, I promised Governor Spanberger that we would sue Virginia if she signed this unconstitutional weapons ban into law. I keep my promises. Law-abiding Americans should not have to live under threat of criminal sanction for simply exercising their Second Amendment right to possess arms owned by millions of their fellow citizens.”

The DOJ also sued California on Wednesday over that state’s Glock ban.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.