Nolte: Yet Another Mother Accused of Trying to Kill Her Small Children

The Lindsay Clancy Social Contagion feels even more real after this latest report about a Texas mother accused of trying to murder her two small children. One child is just ten months old. The other is three years old.

“A North Texas mother is facing a trio of charges after the Northlake Police Department said she assaulted her husband and stabbed her two children early Tuesday morning,” reports far-left CBS News.

According to police, “a man told 9-1-1 operators that his wife, identified as 37-year-old Holly Leeann Flores, allegedly had a knife and stabbed him.” Minutes later, police arrived and searched the house, where they “found Flores’ two children inside: a 3-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy. Both had stab wounds in their chests and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The man had head injuries and was also taken to the hospital.”

Thankfully, it looks as though everyone will be okay.

Let’s look at the record since July of this year when Democrats turned Lindsay Clancy, a woman who admitted to strangling her three young children to death, into a feminist folk hero and a status symbol of victimhood…

August 10, 2026 — Inside the North Dakota home of 22-year-old Kailey Erhart, police “found the bodies of her three children, all of whom had cuts across their necks. Erhart’s 3-year-old and 5-month-old were pronounced dead at local hospitals, while her 1-year-old survived after undergoing surgery, the affidavit states.”

August 13, 2026 — “A court document was recently released in the case of an Abilene toddler who was rushed lifeless to the police station earlier this week, revealing her mother [35-year-old Anum Khan] allegedly strangled her and stabbed her multiple times.”

September 5, 2026 — Corie A. Walsh, 40 of Frankfort, Illinois, was “very invested” in the Lindsay Clancy trial and “charged with the murder of her 2-year-old son on Friday,” reports UPI. “Her 2-year-old son, Barrett Walsh, was found hanging in the basement while Walsh was in a bathtub upstairs attempting suicide.”

September 26, 2026 — “Taylor Gosnell, 35, was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her children, aged three and six, more than 50 times at her Spartanburg County home.”

October 1, 2026 — “The family of four-year-old Vivian Savella is mourning the little girl after Houston police say she was shot and killed by her mother hours after a custody hearing… Investigators say Vivian’s mother was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police believe Vivian’s mother shot her daughter before turning the gun on herself.”

And this might not be a complete list. Regardless, I’m old enough to remember when a mother killing her small children was national news for weeks, and until I decided to compile this list, only one of these alleged child murders was familiar to me.

We now live in a society where leftist institutions such as Hollywood, the news media, academia, and the Democrat Party have convinced a large swath of American women that 1) children are a burden, 2) killing a baby in the birth canal is not murder, 3) women can do no wrong, 4) victim status is a worthy goal, 5) killing your children makes you a victim of postpartum depression and the patriarchy, and 6) killing your children could increase your status into a national heroine like Lindsay Clancy.

Basically, the left has legitimized a fatal form of Munchausen by proxy whereby murdering your own kids delivers sympathy and status you could never achieve by being an everyday mother who takes care of her kids.

All of this is reinforced on social media, especially TikTok, and in a true crime genre where female criminals are never evil but always victims — victims of men, of capitalism, of an unjust society.

Between this and the relentless lies about President Trump being a unique danger to democracy, the lies about America being racist, and the lies about “trans genocide,” what we have here is the organized left deliberately looking to activate unbalanced people into committing horrific acts of violence.