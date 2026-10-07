Far-left California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office in statements to media outlets.

Newsom called the president “mentally ill” following Trump’s remarks about Los Angeles and San Diego earlier this week.

“Donald Trump is mentally ill. TIME FOR THE 25TH!” Newsom said in the statements, Fox News reported.

Newsom’s newest attacks against Trump came after a Nebraska rally in which clips of the president speaking went viral, suggesting he had said the Iranian regime could take out a city.

“They can take out a city. Let them take — let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon. It’s essentially almost over with, and they might keep going a little long,” Breitbart News reported on Tuesday.

The full context of Trump’s remarks disproves the clipped version.

Breitbart News’s story continued:

However, many assert the remarks were taken out of context and that Trump was speaking about high gas prices being a small price to pay for peace, explaining that Iran with a nuclear weapon would be able to take out Los Angeles or San Diego. He then went back to his previous remark about gas prices being a “small price” to pay — not allowing Iran to wipe out two U.S. cities.

Trump’s Rapid Response account also tried to set the record straight.

“No, he didn’t, you buffoons,” Rapid Response said in reaction to a Los Angeles Times headline claiming that Trump suggested allowing Iran to take out the cities. “He was saying the U.S. is fighting to STOP Iran from having the ability to take out LA and San Diego with a nuclear weapon — which they would if they had the chance,” it continued.

Regardless of the White House’s attempts to add context, Democrats and corporate media ran far and wide with the comments.

On ABC’s The View co-host Sunny Hostin claimed President Donald Trump is “deranged,” saying it therefore might be time to consider removing him with the 25th Amendment.

In a post on X Newsom wrote, “After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous.”

That was followed by apparently calling out Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, adding, “The SILENCE from JD Vance and Marco Rubio today is deafening.”

Fox News’s report said it was not the first time Newsom has called for the 25th Amendment to be used against the president. In July, the California governor said Trump’s election integrity speech represented a “legitimate 25th Amendment moment” and described it as “the rambling of a mad king,” the outlet stated.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.