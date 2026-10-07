Nolte: Black Cornell 7 Student Booted from Current College Without Due Process

Jonathan Newell, a black, 21-year-old former Cornell University student named in a lawsuit by Jane Doe alleging she was gang raped, was just booted from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, without any apparent due process.

Newell is one of seven former Cornell University students and members of the Chi Phi fraternity accused in a civil lawsuit of gang raping then-20-year-old Jane Doe in the early morning hours of October 20, 2024.

According to reporting by the Daily Mail, Newell was one of two Chi Phi frat brothers expelled over the incident. He is also, per the Daily Mail, the scumbag who sent out the infamous Snapchat that night advertising “free pussy” to his fellow frat bros. For their part, the seven accused claim that everything that happened was with the consent of Jane Doe. In other words, she claims it was a gang rape. They claim it was a four-hour orgy involving consenting adults.

The civil lawsuit has not been adjudicated.

No charges have been filed against the seven men.

Further, there is plenty of documentation from the time in question that Jane Doe engaged in this debauchery willingly. This included underage drinking and illegal drug use. Jane Doe’s text messages in the weeks after the night in question not only record her stating she consented to the group sex, but that she was eager to get together again with one of the men and attend a Chi Phi Halloween party.

What’s more, after she decided to report the incident to campus police, the local Democrat district attorney said her statement made clear that everything was consensual.

Fast forward two years to today and Jane Doe has suddenly decided she was gang-raped and to sue the pants off of everyone and, with a lot of (likely coordinated) help from the far-left corporate media, the story has blasted into the national spotlight just in time for the midterm elections.

Jane Doe is suing the seven frat brothers, Cornell University, a local bar, and her sorority (for allegedly allowing her to drink while underage).

Back to Mr. Newell…

After reportedly being expelled from Cornell, he enrolled at Nova Southeastern University sometime this year. And now, he’s been asked to leave.

“We are all concerned about reports of serious allegations of sexual abuse that occurred approximately two years ago at another university and may involve a student who later transferred to NSU,” NSU President Harry Moon wrote in a statement Monday. “NSU takes these allegations seriously. The safety and well-being of each member of our campus community is a top priority.”

“Once we learned of the reported incident, we acted immediately on behalf of the safety and well-being of our students and the NSU community,” added Moon.

I only mention the fact that Newell is black due to the fact that what we have here is a black man being treated as a guilty sex predator even though he claims he’s innocent, has not been found guilty of anything, has not been criminally charged, was not criminally charged at the time, and paid already for his admittedly disgusting behavior back in October of 2024 by being expelled.

Will the left rise up against this injustice, especially with the sorry history we saw 60 years ago in the Democrat-run Deep South where black men were persecuted (by Democrats) and sometimes lynched (by Democrats) for simply looking at a white woman the wrong way? Where is Black Lives Matter? Where is Al Sharpton?

As I have said in every article I’ve published about this scandal so far, even if you believe the Cornell 7 that Jane Doe consented, their behavior that night was beyond disgusting, unchivalrous (to say the least), and they deserved the expulsions, suspensions, and the closure of that frat house. My mind has not changed on that front. Nevertheless, based on what we know, Newell has already paid for his sins, and the idea that he must continue to pay without any due process is unjust and un-American.

As always, I reserve the right to change my mind as new facts come to light, and as of right now, the newest facts point to a Jane Doe looking to turn regret into rape and a payday.