The left-wing advocates demanding the abolition of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are trying to impose socialism via enforced chaos and demographic change, says Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin.

“My theory behind that is the only way you can take a republic, a true democracy, a true republic like the United States — or any country — and turn it into a socialist, communist country, is you got to fabricate chaos,” Mullin said at Breitbart News’s Border Security, Public Safety, and American Sovereignty Event in Washington, DC:

We have the job of protecting the homeland. It should never be controversial. Why is the Department of Homeland Security controversial? Why is it controversial to protect our backyards? …

[If oyu are a socialist], you’ve got to create the chaos. If there’s not chaos, you got to create the chaos. And once it gets so chaotic and people are looking for someone [to end the chaos], then you can usher in socialism and communism. You see that every single time when you have a democracy that fails, they push socialism and communism. It’s guaranteed to fail, and [voters]try to get back to democracy. There’s usually about a 20- to 25-yeargap between them, but that’s the only way it can happen. If you were to AI the question to [ask] “How do you turn a red state blue, or how do you turn a country from democracy to socialism?”, it’ll tell you 100 percent of the time you got tochange demographics [emphasis added]. You do that by by that lawless activity, which is why [we face] the whole “Defund police!’ [demand]. Who would ever think “Defund Police!” would become [the cause of] abolishing Department of Homeland Security when our job is to protect the homeland?

Mullin also said the Trump administration welcomes legalized migrants. “We’re not anti-immigration … If you want to embrace what America is all about, we want you — but you’re going to follow our nation’s laws,” he said.

A growing number of Democrats want to maximize migration into Americans’ society by blocking the enforcement of the nation’s popular immigration laws. “We are going to … completely defund and strip authority from ICE and CBP [which] keep lists of you,” Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) declared during a late September press conference. She spoke in Spanish, and was joined by her pro-migrant allies, including illegal migrants, Islamic advocates, an Asian advocate, a lesbian Chicago politician, and other far-left Democrats.

Many Democrats have also demanded and welcomed demographic change, partly because migrants tend to vote for the party that wants to promote their chaotically diverse civic cultures. For example, former President Barack Obama says he wants to use migrants to legally and lawfully change the United States into a multicultural society run by progressives.

Nearly all cultures outside the United States favor bigger governments and less personal freedom.

Progressives believe they can control those long-established and self-serving distinct cultural groups. For example, condescending progressives often portray these inflowing cultures as malleable “huddled masses,” even though they have long histories of expansion, conquest, and wealth.

However, foreign cultural groups are already gaining power over progressives, both in government and in the streets.