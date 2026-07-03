California reacted to the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) lawsuit against the state’s Glock ban by focusing on illegally altering the handguns’ actions, then intimating that they are “dangerous and unusual.”

Breitbart News reported that the DOJ filed its lawsuit against California’s Glock ban on July 1, 2026, the very day that the ban took effect.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon had warned Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) that the DOJ would file the suit if the state enacted the ban.

Bonta filed a response to the DOJ’s lawsuit and spent a lot of time focusing on how some people convert a Glock’s semiautomatic action into full auto via switches, which are illegal to install. After focusing on full auto and machine guns, Bonta wrote:

…even after Bruen, the Ninth Circuit has reaffirmed prior precedent that machineguns are dangerous and unusual weapons that fall outside the scope of the Second Amendment because machineguns can “fire more than 1,000 rounds per minute, allowing a shooter to kill dozens of people within a matter of seconds.”

It should be noted that any handgun is “dangerous,” and Gun Safety 101 involves remembering that. Moreover, it must also be noted that Glock handguns, in particular, are ubiquitous, not “unusual.” They are not only commonly used and owned but are among the most commonly used and owned handguns in the United States.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.