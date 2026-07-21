Police Chief Celebrates Citizens’ Ability to Defend Themselves with Guns

Port St. Lucie, Florida, Police Chief Leo Niemczyk praised citizens’ ability to be armed to defend themselves following a weekend shooting that resulted in the death of an alleged attacker.

The incident that sparked Niemczyk’s comments occurred Sunday morning around 3:30 in the driveway of a home. It was around that time that 24-year-old Carl Loubeau allegedly opened fire on 22-year-old Julian Stokes, killing him, according to CBS 12.

A third person in the driveway, Dwayne Walker, then pulled his own gun and shot Loubeau, fatally wounding him.

Detectives believe the shooting resulted from “an apparent love triangle and possible mistaken identity,” in which Loubeau allegedly targeted Stokes, confusing him with Walker. By allegedly going for Stokes first, Loubeau gave Walker time to draw his firearm and defend himself.

Loubeau apparently became involved in an “argument…that stemmed from jealousy” regarding a possible interaction between his girlfriend and one of the other men.

WPBF quoted Niemczyk commenting on the incident:

Two of the three males on the scene, initially, there was some type of relationship she had with them. So that was the motive behind the disagreement. So, it appears that [Stokes] was standing beside the open driver’s door, reaching into the vehicle when [Loubeau] approached him from that same side of the vehicle and opened fire on him. [Walker] was in close proximity, probably somewhere around the trunk lid of the Mustang at the time when he was approached, and he backpedaled. Now, he’s on the passenger side of the Mustang and starts firing on [Loubeau], who is now retreating and firing. The two were in an active gunfight.

Niemczyk added, “In [Walker’s] case, you know, it’s the epitome of why people carry firearms in the state of Florida to protect themselves. Had he not been armed, had he not been there, who knows what would’ve occurred; there might have been more deaths — [Loubeau] might’ve shot everybody there.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.