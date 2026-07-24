Dan Wesson DWX Compact: Where the CZ 75 and 1911 Meet

The Dan Wesson DWX Compact is a metal-framed 9mm pistol that bridges the price gap between pistols like the Springfield Armory Prodigy and the Wilson Combat SFT9, all while delivering precision that one would expect only from the highest-end firearms.

The DWX Compact is the result of blending some of the best aspects of two firearms: The iconic CZ 75 and the venerable 1911. The aluminum frame provides enough heft to breed confidence while avoiding the weight of steel, as steel can often result in a gun too heavy for serious everyday carry consideration.

The model we tested shipped with an optics-ready frame, a black rear sight, and an AmeriGlo tritium front sight. The DWX Compact ships with two magazines, one of which holds ten rounds and the second of which holds 15. It has an accessory rail under the barrel, and my understanding it that the DWX Compact can be acquired with or without said rail. It has aluminum grips, and the combination of the metal grips with the metal frame approaches perfection in balance while helping the pistol lock securely in the hand.

Moreover, the trigger is incredible, the action is smooth, and the accuracy is superb.

The first day we took the DWX Compact to the range we intended on shooting about 300 rounds. The groups we shot–with open sights–were so tight we just kept shooting. As I recall, the day actually ended with about 600-700 rounds through the DWX Compact and smiles all around. (In all, after additional trips to the range, we put about 1,100 rounds through the DWX Compact.)

As an aside, one of the individuals shooting at the range commented, “You don’t see a lot of Dan Wesson guns out there.”

I responded, “That’s in keeping with their motto, ‘Quality Above Quantity.'”

The DWX Compact is a real world, everyday carry self-defense pistol with a pedigree that boasts precision and durability. The combination of aspects of the CZ 75 and the 1911 make the shooter anticipate something special–and the DWX Compact does not disappoint.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.