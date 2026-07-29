Man Accused of Abducting Girl Shot Dead by 8 Deputies

A man accused of abducting a 13-year-old Ocala, Florida, girl was located and shot dead by eight Marion County Sheriff’s deputies.

CBS 12 reported that the girl was abducted “sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday” and 45-year-old Jason Castillo was accused of taking her.

An Amber Alert was issued, identifying Castillo and providing details on his car, “a red 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with Florida license plate 77ERLW.”

Deputies located Castillo shortly before 5:30 p.m. and a chase ensued. When deputies finally pulled Castillo over he allegedly began waving a gun and deputies opened fire.

WESH noted that shots were fired by eight deputies and one police officer, killing Castillo.

The girl was found safe and returned home.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said, “I couldn’t be more proud of my deputies. When that little girl needed them, they answered the call. They worked every lead, used every tool available, and they didn’t quit until she was safe.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.