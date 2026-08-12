Gun Owners of America Notifies Justice Dept. It Will Transfer Suppressors Without NFA Registration Tonight

Gun Owners of America (GOA) used an X post to announce it has notified the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) of plans to transfer suppressors without National Firearms Act (NFA) registration at 12:01 a.m. CDT tonight.

The announcement comes in light of the fact that the window for the DOJ to appeal the Jensen v. ATF expires as this day ends.

On August 5, 2026, Breitbart News reported that plaintiffs in Jensen v. ATF secured a ruling freeing them from the National Firearms Act’s (NFA’s) registration requirements for suppressors and short barrel rifles and shotguns. However, the judge in the case, U.S. District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix, gave the government seven days to file an appeal before the ruling takes effect. Today is August 12, 2026, the seventh day of the appeals window.

Silencer Shop Foundation v. ATF is consolidated with Jensen v. ATF, which means numerous plaintiffs — including Silencer Shop customers and members of GOA and other gun rights groups — are free from the burdensome registration requirements if no appeal is filed.

Silence Shop responded to GOA’s plans to transfer a suppressor without registration at the start of August 13 by posting to X, “Proud to be making history with you!”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.