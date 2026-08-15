Store Employee Shoots Alleged Armed Robber Dead

An employee at a Florence County, South Carolina, Smokers Town tobacco and vape shop shot and killed an alleged armed robber around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly “entered the business while sporting a mask and gloves and was armed with a gun,” WFXB reported.

The suspect was allegedly trying to place cash in bag when the store employee pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the suspect at least once. The suspect fled the scene and was found by police lying in the grass behind the store.

WBTW noted that police found a handgun lying beside the suspect.

ABC 15 News identified the deceased suspect as 23-year-old Raheem Brantley.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.