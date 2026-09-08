Seattle: Six Shot in 24 Hours After ‘Trigger Pullers’ Open Fire

Six people were shot in Seattle during a 24-hour period and Interim Police Chief Andre Sayles made clear police are looking for the “trigger pullers” who opened fire.

KOMO News quoted Sayles saying police “are looking for people who are known…’trigger pullers’ in our community.”

The violence began at 12:40 a.m. Sunday when a fight broke out at a street takeover and shots were fired. Four people were initially reported as shot in the incident but Sayles clarified that one of the individuals had not been shot and was simply bloody from giving aid to a shooting victim. One person died in the shooting.

At 2:00 a.m. a woman was found in her car in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood “with gunshot wounds to her head and torso.” She died after being transported to the hospital.

At 12:30 a.m. Monday another shooting occurred, leaving a 17-year-old boy deceased and a 21-year-old man in critical condition.

FOX 13 noted that Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (D) commented on the violence, saying, “This weekend, we’ve seen three people die which is incredibly tragic and my heart goes out to the victims and their families and I know that SPD is hard at work actively investigating and they’ll keep up apprised as they learn more.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.