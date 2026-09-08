WATCH: Leftists Threaten Christian Pastors and Family After Home Address Leaked: ‘I Will F**king Kill You’

Leftist activists reportedly threatened Christian pastors Andrew and Noleen Sedra on Thursday while standing outside their home in Sydney, Australia, and banging on the front door.

The individuals who were labeled LGBTQ activists also threatened the Sedras’ brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Martin and Millicent Sedra, who are prominent Christian figures, Protestia reported Monday.

Video footage Andrew Sedra posted Saturday showed several people, some wearing hoodies, gathered outside the home when it was dark outside.

At one point, someone was heard shouting “I will fucking kill you!” and “Why don’t you come out here like a fucking grown man and face me? You talk about war? You say that you’re so fucking brave? Answer the fucking door!”

The post said the leftists went to their residence after the address was leaked online.

“They threatened to kill us and destroy us, they cut out the electricity from our home and attempted to break in. They knew our whole family by name, including our newborn baby, mentioning him continuously,” Andrew wrote:

“We are awaiting further instructions from the Australian Police for the safety of the Sedra family. We thank God for His continual protection as we continue to boldly preach the Word of the Lord. Keep our family in your prayers as we navigate the next steps in wisdom and discernment for the safety of our family,” Sedra’s post concluded.

According to the Western Journal, Andrew Sedra and his wife are associated with Echo Church and speak openly against homosexuality, abortion, and Islam.

In a 2023 social media post, Andrew Sedra wrote, “The LGBTQ+ sex religion is the official cultic religion of the secular state of Sydney, Australia! You have to celebrate homosexuality, the rejection of God, and surrender to the pride flag.”

His video pointed to Jesus Christ and the cross as the true meaning of love.

The Journal noted, “The Sedra brothers come from a Coptic background, and their family faced persecution in their native Egypt.”

In 2025, Martin Sedra explained that Islam is the “Trojan horse of the West” and explained how it claimed to be a religion of peace but “Muhammed commands you to kill the infidels.”

He also said in June his family regularly receives death threats from Muslims:

“We’ve been followed in shopping centers. But if God protected me there, I believe he can protect me again,” he said, adding the reason he speaks against Islam is because his family experienced it.