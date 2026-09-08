Stopping mass migration means working Americans make more money and have more jobs, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said during the Breitbart News “State of the Economy” policy event Tuesday, describing the underlying fundamentals of the economy as “fantastic and accelerating.”

When asked by Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle about the state of the American economy, Bessent said, “The underlying fundamentals are fantastic and accelerating. They’re accelerating, and we saw it with that jobs number. And the jobs number can be noisy, but when was the last time you got upward revisions?” Bessent asked.

“And you know, we’re seeing too that somehow supply and demand does matter in the labor market, especially when it comes to immigration,” he said, laying out the statistics on American workers without college degrees.

“We are seeing that workers without a college degree, that their wages, that their employment situation is the best that it’s been in over a decade, back to President Trump’s first term, and we’re seeing the bottom 25 percent of wage earners, the wages increase almost 3.5, or three times more than the top 25 percent, and with the median at about three and a half,” Bessent said, crediting much of this to stopping the open border.

“So, like somehow, when we they stopped the mass unfettered immigration and had two to 3 million deportations, working Americans make more money, have more jobs,” Bessent said.

WATCH: