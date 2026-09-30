DOJ Broadens Lawsuit, Targets San Jose Insurance Requirement for Gun Owners as Well

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) amended its original complaint against San Jose, California’s concealed carry license fee so as to target the city’s liability insurance requirement for gun owners as well.

Breitbart News reported the DOJ’s initial complaint against San Jose, noting that it centered on the city’s “presumptively unconstitutional” concealed carry license fee of roughly $1,600.00.

But the DOJ has now amended the complaint so as to go after San Jose’s liability insurance requirement for gun owners, too.

The San Jose Police Department noted that the city has a Gun Harm Reduction Ordinance which “requires firearm owners to obtain and maintain liability insurance and pay an annual gun harm reduction fee.”

The DOJ’s amended complaint lists San Jose’s liability insurance requirement and Gun Harm Reduction Ordinance under the heading, “Abusive Fees.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.