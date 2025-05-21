President Donald Trump’s meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa — which featured a surprise video showing radical politicians calling for the murder of white Afrikaners — was “the most important thing to happen to South Africa since apartheid ended,” Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak said in a fiery Fox News interview.

Ramaphosa, who called the 59 Afrikaner refugees “cowards” for “running away” to the United States earlier this month, was met with harsh reality when he met with Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Trump directed the South African delegation’s attention to a television screen playing examples of horrific calls for violence against the country’s white minority:

One of the African nation’s major left-wing political leaders, Julius Malema, was featured in the video leading a chant calling to “kill the Boer,” with Ramaphosa being forced to watch despite his insistence that white South Africans are not “being persecuted or treated badly.”

Speaking with Fox News host Martha MacCallum shortly after the meeting between the two heads-of-state, South African-born Pollak praised Trump for “forcing a conversation about the progress South Africa has made or hasn’t made,” which he referred to as “the most important thing to happen to South Africa since apartheid ended 31 years ago.”

When MacCallum asked whetherTrump’s assertion that white South Africans are facing a race-based “genocide” is true, Pollak explained how the crime and tension in the country is amounting to “a situation that will lend itself to genocide”:

South Africa has extremely high levels of violent crime that are growing worse, and that crime affects both black and white South Africans, as Johann Rupert, one of the South African businessmen in the room, pointed out. But there is also the separate issue of the targeting of white South Africans, especially Afrikaners, especially farmers. And many South Africans believe that it is a deliberate act to target those farmers, and they hear the rhetoric of Julius Malema, who Trump put on that video. By the way, in reaction to the meeting, Julia Malema posted statements in which he stood by his positions and his party reiterated the chant ‘kill the farmer.’ You have a situation that will lend itself to genocide, because this kind of incendiary rhetoric is being used to justify those farm killings, and that’s what Trump is pointing to.

Malema did, in fact, react to his inclusion in Trump’s video by doubling down, reiterating “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” in a statement and calling it a chant of “liberation”:

MacCallum then played a clip from the late South African President Nelson Mandela’s inauguration ceremony, where he called for unity for “all South Africans, both black and white.”

Reacting to the 1994 speech, Pollak said, “That is the South Africa with which the United States has a good relationship, not the South Africa of corruption, crime, and racial incendiary rhetoric that pushes an agenda of radical redistribution.”

“The woke ideas of racial redistribution are destroying the South African economy, just like they threatened to destroy our institutions over here,” he explained, before reiterating that Trump’s Oval Office display was “the best thing to happen to South Africa since the end of apartheid.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.