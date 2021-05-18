The United States “harms Muslims” and “obviously” discriminates against them, China’s state-run Global Times propaganda outlet declared Monday, simultaneously condemning America for repudiating China’s genocide of Muslim communities at home.

“Obviously, Washington does not like Muslims,” the Times proclaimed, citing as evidence the close relationship the United States enjoys with Israel, currently under attack by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas. The Times – and, in comments on Monday and Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry – have expressed particular disgust with the United States for reportedly vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have condemned Israel for staging military attacks on Hamas targets in response to a barrage of Hamas rocket fire against its densely populated urban areas. Hamas launched its attacks last week following widespread riots and violence by Arabs in the region. Hamas attacks have caused significant damage to both Israel and Palestinian communities, including killing Arab children.

China, a permanent member, currently holds the presidency of the Security Council, apparently exacerbating its frustration with America.

China, a nation with minimal influence in the Middle East, condemned the United States repeatedly this week for standing by Israel during the crisis. China is currently believed to have constructed over 1,200 concentration camps housing millions of Uyghur, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz Muslims in its western Xinjiang region. Xinjiang Muslims have testified to witnessing the wholesale destruction of important religious sites, the enslavement of Muslim men, sterilization and rape of Muslim women, and separation of Muslim children from their families. It is illegal for minors to practice any religion in China.

“There are various explanations for why this round of conflict started, but Israel’s disproportionate killing of Palestinians has triggered a global outcry, and the US partiality of Israel goes contrary to humanity,” the Global Times claimed Monday.

“The US attitude cannot explain humanitarianism,” the newspaper continued. “The U.S. administration of Joe Biden is slapping its own face as it shows indifference to the human rights of Palestinians. It holds the banner of ‘human rights’ high as the core of this administration’s foreign policy.”

The Global Times noted that, like its predecessor administration under President Donald Trump, Biden officials have deemed the situation in Xinjiang a “genocide.” “Nonetheless,” it argued, “it turns a blind eye when the human rights of Palestinians are trampled on. The US can hardly justify its double standards and hypocrisy this time.”

“Obviously, Washington does not like Muslims,” the state propaganda outlet continued. “Nor does it like China. Nonetheless, it has shown particular interest in the Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region. U.S. values have become distorted. Its bellicosity in major power competition dominates its attention and agenda-setting.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian – responsible for the unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that the Chinese coronavirus is a U.S. Army invention – accused the United States on Tuesday of standing “ready to fuel the tension” between Israel and the jihadist organization attempting to destroy it and claimed that most members of the U.N. Security Council disagreed with America’s stance.

“The international community is deeply upset by how the US has behaved in Palestine-Israel conflict. People can’t help but ask, is this the diplomacy featuring so-called human rights and values the US claims to champion?” Zhao claimed. “Why has the US been so callous about the Palestinian people’s human rights while it keeps talking about upholding Muslims’ human rights?”

The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly portrayed itself as an unbiased “peacemaker” figure in the ongoing situation in Israel, which has no significant relation to any activities by China. In doing so, it has attempted to establish itself as genuinely concerned for the wellbeing of Muslims in the region, disregarding at least four years of genocidal practices in China meant to eradicate the religion entirely.

An investigation by Reuters published in 2018 revealed China had built at least 1,200 concentration camps for Xinjiang Muslims, most of whom belong to the nation’s Uyghur ethnic minority. In those camps, eyewitnesses later recalled, Muslims were forced to eat pork, receive hours of communist indoctrination, and pledge loyalty to dictator Xi Jinping and the Communist party. China has regularly insisted the concentration camps are “vocational training” centers where Muslims learn valuable trade skills that keep them from joining jihadist organizations.

Beyond the indoctrination, camp survivors say extreme torture, rape, sterilization, testing consistent with live organ harvesting, and killings occurred in the camps. Extensive research by human rights organizations also revealed many of the camps serve as slave factories and many inmates are bused out of the camps to cotton fields, where they are also forced into slavery. Beijing has denied the allegations and branded survivors of these crimes against humanity criminals.

Those not subject to torture in the Xinjiang camps have also faced ruthless repression, particularly in practicing their Islamic faith. The threat of landing in a concentration camp if caught engaging in “extremist” behavior, often defined as any overt religious practice, has resulted in the stifling of major Islamic practices such as fasting for Ramadan. In response to global condemnation of its religious policies, China has invited representatives of friendly nations to Xinjiang to witness falsified, government-staged events such as Eid al-Fitr celebrations and other Muslim holidays.

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.