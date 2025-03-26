Intel Report: China Poses Biggest Military, Cyber Threat to U.S.

China poses the biggest military and cyber threat to the U.S. as well as wider global security while it makes “steady” progress towards having the ability to invade Taiwan, a U.S. intelligence report warned Tuesday.

Beijing has the ability to hit the United States with conventional weapons; compromise U.S. infrastructure through cyber attacks; and target its assets in space, the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community said, adding the Communist dictatorship also seeks to displace the United States as the top AI power by 2030.

AFP reports Beijing’s “coercive pressure” against Taiwan and “wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets” flag its growing threat to U.S. national security, according to the assessment.

“China presents the most comprehensive and robust military threat to U.S. national security,” the report said.

The report provides an overview of the collective insights of top U.S. intelligence agencies about the security threats to the U.S. posed by foreign nations and criminal organizations, the AFP report notes.

It warned Beijing would keep expanding its “coercive and subversive malign influence activities” to weaken the U.S. internally and globally.

And the Chinese government would seek to counter what it sees as a “U.S.-led campaign to tarnish Beijing’s global relations and overthrow” the Chinese Communist Party, the report said.

Beijing’s military is gearing up to challenge U.S. operations in the Pacific and “making steady but uneven progress on capabilities it would use in an attempt to seize Taiwan,” it concluded, even as U.S. President Donald Trump warns that Beijing’s actions will have consequences.

Russia, along with Iran, North Korea and China, seeks to challenge the U.S. through deliberate campaigns to gain an advantage, with Moscow’s war in Ukraineaffording a “wealth of lessons regarding combat against Western weapons and intelligence in a large-scale war,” the report said.

Read the 2025 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community in full here