India and Pakistan Inch Toward Blaming Each Other for Same-Day Bombings

India and Pakistan both experienced deadly terrorist bombings on Monday, and each is moving toward blaming the other for allowing or encouraging the attacks.

The death toll from the vehicle explosion near India’s historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday has risen to 13, with another 20 injured. Indian officials quickly began investigating the explosion as a terrorist attack and Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised “all those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Pakistan was struck by a suicide bombing outside the district court building in Islamabad, with at least 12 dead and over 30 injured. Another bombing injured 14 security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the same day, while the previous day saw a massive assault by terrorist gunmen on a military college in the South Waziristan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with hundreds of cadets taken hostage.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif explicitly blamed India for the suicide bombing and military college incidents, without offering any evidence to back up his allegations.

“Both attacks are the worst examples of Indian state terrorism in the region. It is time for the world to condemn such nefarious conspiracies of India,” Sharif raged.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed on Tuesday night that the bombing and hostage crisis were “orchestrated” from Afghanistan at the “behest” of India. A faction of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, took responsibility for the suicide bombing, although leaders in the main TTP group denied any involvement.

“No one should have the misconception that our neighbor’s hostile intentions are hidden. We remain on high alert and are ready to respond,” Asif said, condemning both India and the Afghan Taliban for sheltering TTP and assisting its attacks on Pakistan.

“If friendly countries want to mediate, that is welcome, but everyone knows India is behind these actions,” Asif said, possibly alluding to President Donald Trump, who brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after they came to the brink of war over a previous terror attack. Pakistan nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his efforts.

“India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership,” the Indian Foreign Ministry fired back on Wednesday.

“It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India in order to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country,” said Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal.

The India-Pakistan conflict in May was triggered by a brutal terrorist attack on an Indian resort in the disputed Jammu-Kashmir region, over which India and Pakistan have fought several times. India blamed Pakistan for sheltering the militants responsible for the carnage.

Sources in the Indian government ominously told NDTV on Wednesday that “Operation Sindoor is still on.” Operation Sindoor was the name India gave to its military action against Pakistan after the terrorist attack in May.

Indian police hinted at a possible link between the Red Fort explosion and anti-India militants in Jammu-Kashmir. Police arrested seven suspects on terrorism allegations in Kashmir shortly before the explosion occurred in New Delhi. Two of the suspects were identified as doctors.

“The investigation has revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalized professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries,” Indian police said, describing the seven detainees as members of two militant groups based in Pakistan.