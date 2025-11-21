WATCH: Mexico’s Fatima Bosch Who Told Director to ‘Show Respect’ for Women Is Crowned Miss Universe

Miss Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday after controversy blew up during the weeks before the pageant.

Twenty-five-year-old Fatima Bosch is celebrating being named the 74th winner of the pageant that was held in Bangkok, Thailand, the New York Post reported.

However, she and fellow contestants were shocked during the annual sashing ceremony when an executive director of the Miss Universe Organization targeted her.

The issue surrounded allegations that Bosch did not take part in a social media shoot with the organizing committee. She was also accused of failing to post promotional material about the Asian country, according to Today.

The executive director, identified as Nawat Itsaragrisil, and the beauty queen apparently engaged in a verbal argument.

“I still keep talking to everybody, why you still stand up to talk to me,” he said to Bosch, who replied, “Because I have a voice. You are not respecting me as a woman.”

“As women, you need to show respect for us. I’m here representing a country and it’s not my fault that you have problems with my organization,” Bosch stated.

Video footage shows the moment the executive director called for security. Moments later, the pageant contestants got up from their seats and apparently followed Bosch out of the room.

He later apologized for his actions:

“Itsaragrisil was dismissed from his duties at this year’s pageant following backlash, as Bosch was praised for standing up to the bigwig bully,” the Post article said.

In a social media post after she was crowned, Bosch said, “This is a dream; I think I’m going to process it tomorrow, because right now I’m just enjoying it. To all those little Latin girls who are inspired tonight by my story, I would tell them to always believe in themselves, in the beauty of their soul, their voice, and what they are capable of achieving.”

“Never let anyone make them doubt their worth. If a dream reached their heart, it’s because they have the capacity to achieve it. The path won’t be easy, there will be obstacles, but if they work hard, they will achieve it. I send all of you my love and lots of good vibes,” she added.

In a statement regarding the controversy and Bosch’s win, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said, “I like that she spoke up when she felt that was an injustice and that is an example. That thing they said about being prettier when you’re quiet has been left behind. Women are prettier when we speak and we participate.”