Chinese Colonization of Taiwan ‘Unstoppable,’ Xi Jinping Declares in New Year Message

Genocidal communist dictator Xi Jinping proclaimed that the Chinese oppressed by his Communist Party and the nation of Taiwan “share a bond of blood and kinship,” insisting that China’s colonization of Taiwan was “unstoppable” in an address to mark the new year.

Speaking on New Year’s Eve, Xi used his address to celebrate his regime’s alleged successes, including claiming that China’s weakened economy was in reality more robust than analysts have indicated and that China would always “stand on the right side of history” regarding international conflicts. Xi also emphasized the importance of Beijing imposing itself on Hong Kong, which lost its capitalist autonomy following the imposition of a communist “national security law” in 2020.

“We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship. The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable!” Xi declared.

Xi also celebrated his government’s destructive policies towards the indigenous people of Tibet and East Turkistan, which he referred to by the Chinese colonialist names “Xizang” and “Xinjiang.”

“We joined hands to build a better life and enjoyed it together. I attended celebrations in Xizang and Xinjiang. From the snow-covered plateau to both sides of the Tianshan Mountains, people of various ethnic groups are united as one, like seeds of a pomegranate sticking together,” Xi claimed.

In reality, Xi has spearheaded an ongoing campaign of genocide against the indigenous Turkic people of East Turkistan, in particular the local Uyghur population, fueled by mass forced sterilization, the imprisoning of millions in concentration camps, and state-sponsored slavery. In Tibet, Xi has effectively outlawed Tibetan ethnic identity, including banning Tibetan Buddhism and limiting the use of Tibetan language in schools. Tibetans have also, on a slightly smaller scale, been forced into labor camps, human rights organizations have documented.

In a segment on the Party’s record in 2025, Xi declared, “only a strong Communist Party of China can make our country strong,” celebrating the multiple purges of high-ranking officials on alleged anti-corruption grounds.

“We exercised strict governance of the Party through credible measures, and promoted the Party’s self-revolution to fight corruption and advance healthy governance,” Xi claimed. “As a result, the conduct of our Party and government steadily improved. We must stay true to our original aspiration and founding mission, and pursue our goal with perseverance and dedication.”

Xi also addressed international conflicts, though he did not name any specifically, instead promoting his “Global Governance Initiative” to empower China to control global platforms such as the United Nations.

“The world today is undergoing both changes and turbulence, and some regions are still engulfed in war,” Xi asserted. “China always stands on the right side of history, and is ready to work with all countries to advance world peace and development and build a community with a shared future for humanity.”

Xi’s comments on Taiwan, and global stability generally, follow the completion of an especially belligerent set of “military exercises” that surrounded Taiwan completely in December, known as “Justice Mission 2025.”

“With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan Island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint assaults to test their joint operations capabilities,” PLA Eastern Theater Command spokesperson Shi Yi boasted following the launch of the exercises.

Shi insisted the surrounding of Taiwan was a “legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity.”

Taiwan is a sovereign state that has never been governed by a federal entity in Beijing and has no bureaucratic ties to the Communist Party regime there. Despite this, China falsely claims that Taiwan is a “province” of China occupied by a “separatist” group, the legitimate and democratic government of Taiwan. The Party regularly threatens to “reunify” Taiwan to itself by force, though it has, at press time, failed to launch a full-scale occupation attempt against the Taiwanese government. American officials, while failing to recognize Taiwan as a country, have routinely allowed weapons sales to Taipei and neighbors such as Japan have recently hinted they would support Taiwan in the event of an invasion, deterring such action.

Following Xi’s speech, senior Chinese regime officials again threatened Taiwan on Friday. The head of the Communist Party “Taiwan Affairs Office,” Song Tao, issued his own new year message in which he asserted that the communists would use 2026 to “continue expanding exchanges and cooperation and promoting integrated development across the Strait, while resolutely opposing secessionist activities seeking ‘Taiwan independence.'” Song also insisted that China would challenge “external interference” by Taiwanese allies in the new year.

“We are ready to engage in dialogue and consultation with political parties, organizations and people from all walks of life in Taiwan concerning cross-Strait relations and national reunification on the basis of the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus,” Song asserted, according to the state news outlet Xinhua.

“Song called on people across the Strait to take on their historical responsibilities and join hands to oppose secessionism and work for national reunification,” Xinhua added.

The Chinese Defense Ministry struck a similarly ominous tone in a message on Friday, condemning those who accused China of needless escalatory behavior with the “Justice Mission” exercises. Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang accused the United States and several other countries that condemned the exercises of making “irresponsible comments.”

The drills were necessary, Zhang said, to show “that any egregious act of crossing the line and provoking trouble on the Taiwan question will surely be met with resolute countermeasures, and that any sinister attempt to obstruct China’s reunification will never succeed.”

“No one cherishes peace across the Taiwan Strait more than we do, yet we will never allow any individual or force to tie our hands in curbing ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities in the name of safeguarding cross-Strait peace,” Zhong said, adding, “we will never tolerate any individual or force interfering in China’s internal affairs and undermining stability across the Straits under the pretext of peace.”

Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te emphasized the need to challenge “rising expansionary ambitions” in his own speech to mark the new year. Lai is urging the nation’s legislature to pass a record nearly $40 billion defense budget to deter China from invading.

“As president, my position has always been clear: To staunchly defend national sovereignty, strengthen national defense, and enhance whole-of-society defense and resilience; and to comprehensively establish robust deterrence and democratic defense mechanisms,” Lai reportedly said in his address. “Facing China’s alarming military ambitions, Taiwan has no time to wait and certainly no time to consume ourselves with internal strife.”

