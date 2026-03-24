Viral Video of Dogs Escaping in China Racks Up 230 Million Views

A video showing seven dogs making their way home after escaping from thieves in northeastern China has accumulated over 230 million views, with many fans expressing admiration for the loyalty and courage displayed by the canines.

The viral video was reportedly recorded on March 16 by a local man named Lu who saw the group of dogs making their way along a highway near the town of Changchun in Jilin province. The procession was led by a plucky Corgi who constantly looked back to ensure the rest of the group stayed together. The other dogs clustered protectively around an injured German Shepherd.

“They resemble a band of little brothers in distress, moving in unison — nothing like stray dogs,” Lu remarked.

Even more remarkably, the group of dogs ignored Lu’s efforts to get them off the road or lead them to safety, making their way down the highway with great determination. Lu posted his video online in the hopes that local officials would get involved and rescue the dogs.

The online bid for attention worked better than Lu could have hoped, drawing enormous interest to the “band of little brothers” from around the world. Local animal welfare groups sent volunteers and a drone to monitor the progress of the dog squad, while residents who recognized the pooches said they all came from the same village, which appeared to be their destination.

On March 19, a local volunteer said the dogs had returned home, completing a journey of over ten miles in about two days.

“We are so lucky they came back, not to be eaten,” one of the owners said, referring to the widespread belief that thieves stole the dogs to use them as food.

China has a persistent problem with dog theft because dog meat is still considered a delicacy in some parts of the country, surrounded by old superstitions that eating dogs is helpful for surviving long, cold winters. Farming dogs for meat is expensive and controversial, so thieves round up strays and steal pets.

Social media users responded to the video of the dogs with affection and admiration, praising them for sticking together and ensuring no dog was left behind on their long journey home.

“That’s better teamwork than most corporate offices can manage,” one commentator remarked.

“Imagine being kidnapped, scared, and still travelling together to get back to the people who love you. Meanwhile, humans get lost in their own neighborhoods. The courage, the coordination, the bond… this is next level. Someone give that corgi a medal, please,” said another.

“Dogs exemplify loyalty to their companions; humans who harm them show far less humanity,” observed a third.