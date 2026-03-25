Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Conference

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House on Wednesday, March 25.
Leavitt will brief reporters as the United States continues combat operations in Iran while the White House attempts to work toward solving security problems caused by the Democrats’ shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Markwayne Mullin was sworn in as the new head of DHS on Tuesday in a ceremony with President Donald Trump.
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