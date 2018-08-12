Counter-Protester Rages Against D.C. Police: ‘You’re All Ameri-KKK, Fascist Pieces of Sh*t!’

A counter-protester shouting sentiments synonymous with far-left groups raged against law enforcement officers stationed near the White House following a white nationalist-led rally in Washington, DC, on Sunday afternoon.

A young man, wearing black clothing and a red cloth around his neck, shouted at police officers for providing security to Unite The Right 2 rally attendees earlier in the day.

A fairly large crowd of counterprotesters are gathered near the White House. “Fuck you” this person keeps yelling at officers. Many are angry at officers here for protecting the white nationalists and keeping the crowds separated. pic.twitter.com/jLYk4iiGz9 — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) August 12, 2018

“F*ck you! Who the f*ck do you protect?!” The counter protestor began. “Who the f*ck do you serve? You’re all Ameri-KKK, fascist pieces of sh*t!”

The angry counter-protester then proceeded to give the middle finger to various police officers while shouting, “f*ck you!”

“F*ck all of ya’ll that are protecting those fucking pieces of sh*t that want us dead!” he continued. “What the f*ck is wrong with ya’ll?”

The crowd here is angry and it just feels tense. DC officers have created a barrier, boxing in the counterprotesters #UniteTheRight2 pic.twitter.com/RehxCBtc5F — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) August 12, 2018

In a separate incident, a Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist accused an African-American police officer of belonging to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). The law enforcement officer was accused of belonging to the white supremacist group as he, along with various police officers, stood guard protecting Unite The Right 2 rally attendees, who held a poorly attended protest at Lafayette Park.

“You must be with that shit,” the BLM activists told the police officer, later asking, “You must be a member … do you accept the KKK being here?”