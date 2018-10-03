Barbra Streisand Uncovers Bombshell: ‘Donald Trump Has Never Owned a Dog’

Singer Barbra Streisand discovered a huge new piece of information about President Donald Trump Wednesday: he doesn’t have a dog.

“Donald Trump has never owned a dog. What does it say about someone who doesn’t like dogs? And of course his sons love killing wild animals for kicks. He’s the first president in 130 years who hasn’t had a dog in the White House…” Barbra Streisand tweeted, linking to an article from The Independent that reports on how President Trump doesn’t have a dog in the White House.

Streisand also angrily tweeted about Trump mocking Christine Blasey Ford Wednesday.

“Donald Trump proves there is no bottom to his barrel of indecency as he mocks Dr Ford. Every decent person in this country should remember this in November,” she wrote.

“I had one beer, that’s the only thing I remember,” Trump joked during a rally on Tuesday.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, I don’t know. I don’t remember,” he also said.

Streisand has been a longtime critic of President Trump. In June, the 76-year-old singer accused Trump of “kidnapping” children on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Donald Trump is kidnapping children at the border and holding them hostage for his $25 BILLION wall. ‘You give me my wall, I’ll give you your children’ is the transactional deal of an extortionist,” she tweeted.

The “Don’t Rain on My Parade” singer also compared Trump’s immigration rhetoric to something from “Hitler’s Germany.”

“President Trump just said that immigrants ‘pour into and infest our country.’ This is more than reminiscent of the language of Hitler’s Germany as is his monstrous policy of snatching crying children from their parents at the border,” she tweeted.

As to Trump’s dog-less White House, perhaps Barbra Streisand can have one cloned for him.