Robert Reich Slams Trump Campaign for Accidental ‘Reich’ Reference

Joel B. Pollak

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich slammed the Trump campaign on Tuesday for a video that accidentally showed a stock photo newspaper headline that referred to a “unified reich.”

The word “reich,” which appears in Reich’s surname, is not itself offensive; it refers to a “realm” in German. The “Third Reich” refers to Nazi Germany.

The Trump campaign video showed future news headlines, proclaiming the potential successes of a second Trump administration. The bold headlines appeared against the background of stock images of newspapers, some with blurry headlines referencing the First World War (and not the Second).

The offending headline appeared briefly underneath another, bolder headline. The Trump campaign said the stock image had been included in error.

Reich pronounces his surname “RYsh,” according to a University of California Berkeley profile.

