Robert Reich Slams Trump Campaign for Accidental ‘Reich’ Reference

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich slammed the Trump campaign on Tuesday for a video that accidentally showed a stock photo newspaper headline that referred to a “unified reich.”

Don’t let the hidden Nazi symbols in Trump’s social media posts distract you from all the ways he’s openly embraced fascism. Here’s how Trump’s been stealing from Hitler’s playbook to bring that “unified Reich” into being. pic.twitter.com/Vw66pjiPUz — Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 21, 2024

The word “reich,” which appears in Reich’s surname, is not itself offensive; it refers to a “realm” in German. The “Third Reich” refers to Nazi Germany.

The Trump campaign video showed future news headlines, proclaiming the potential successes of a second Trump administration. The bold headlines appeared against the background of stock images of newspapers, some with blurry headlines referencing the First World War (and not the Second).

The offending headline appeared briefly underneath another, bolder headline. The Trump campaign said the stock image had been included in error.

MEDIA: Trump echoes HitIer, predicting a “Unified Reich” if he wins. REALITY: A random person made that ad, choosing a generic headline template. A newspaper headline from WWI was in a background frame for 3 seconds. Unfortunately for them, we have : pic.twitter.com/fb2LwdWCY5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 21, 2024

Reich pronounces his surname “RYsh,” according to a University of California Berkeley profile.

