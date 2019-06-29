Border Patrol Apprehends Two Large Migrant Groups at Central Texas Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended two “large groups” of mostly Haitian, South American, and African migrants. On two days this week, the Del Rio Station agents apprehended a total of 310 migrants.

“Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended people from over 45 countries around the world,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “Our agents, along with the assistance of our DHS partners, continue to meet each new challenge as the ongoing humanitarian crisis evolves.”

On June 24, Del Rio Station agents apprehended a large group of 205 illegal aliens who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico. Officials reported the group consisted of 122 Haitian nationals. The remaining migrants came to the U.S. from African and South America, officials reported.

The video below shows one of the large groups streaming from the Rio Grande to awaiting Border Patrol agents.

Border Patrol officials define a “large group” as more than 100 migrants.

Two days earlier, the agents apprehended another large group of 105 mostly Haitian migrants illegally crossing the border river from Mexico. The group consisted of 82 migrants from Haiti and the remainder from Africa and South America.

The agents transported all of the migrants to the Del Rio Border Patrol station where they underwent a medical screening and comprehensive biometric background investigation to determine if the migrants have any history of criminal or immigration violations or gang affiliation. Following the screenings, the migrants are processed under Del Rio Sector guidelines.

About a month ago, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials noted that migrants groups from African and other regions of the world were adopting the strategy of moving across the border in “large groups,” Breitbart News reported. In addition to African and Haitian migrants, Cuban migrants illegally crossing the border illegally from Mexico jumped by 1,600 percent.