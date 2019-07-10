Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrant Lost in West Texas

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with a mounted patrol unit and a CBP helicopter crew to rescue a migrant who became lost and dehydrated after illegally crossing from Mexico.

Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Station agents received information from the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office on June 29 about a call from an individual claiming to be lost and injured in the remote desert area of the region. Border Patrol officials activated the Sierra Blanca Station’s Horse Patrol Unit and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter aircrew to prosecute the search and rescue mission, according to information obtained from Big Bend Sector Border Patrol officials.

Using the last known coordinates from the missing man’s cell phone, the AMO quickly located the distressed migrant and provided fresh drinking water. A short time later, the Horse Patrol Unit arrived on the scene and processed the migrant. After determining the migrant to be in stable medical condition, an immigration interview identified the man as a Mexican national with no documentation to be in the U.S. legally, officials reported. The agents arrested the Mexican national and transported him to the Culberson County Hospital in Van Horn, Texas, for evaluation and treatment.

After being medically cleared at the hospital, Border Patrol agents took custody of the migrant and processed him for removal to Mexico under CBP guidelines.

“This individual found himself in a life-threatening situation, which is unfortunate and far too common,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said in a written statement. “The ability of our agents to effectively coordinate amongst themselves and with other agencies brought all available resources together and saved a life. This rescue is an example of the lifesaving work being done day after day by the men and women of Big Bend Sector, Customs and Border Protection, and our partner agencies.”

Due to the massive numbers of illegal border crossings in desolate areas, Border Patrol agents are conducting a record number of migrant rescues, Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart News. By mid-June, the last available numbers, Border Patrol agents rescued more than 3,000 migrants in the nine sectors of the southwest border with Mexico.