Mexican Border State Buries Two Officers Killed in Gulf Cartel Attack

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas – Police officers gathered to pay their respects for two of their own who died earlier this week during an attack by the Gulf Cartel.

“With deep sorrow, we come today to say goodbye to them, but not before recognizing their service to others, their honor, bravery, loyalty and sacrifice to the people of Tamaulipas,” said Augusto Cruz Morales, the state public safety secretary during the funeral. “The lives of these two fallen officers cannot be replaced but they will be honored with the daily efforts of their colleagues who go out to the streets to give their best.”

The attack took place Monday when officers Jorge Alberto Clemente Martínez and Salvador Escobar Gonzalez were eating at a restaurant in Ciudad Victoria. The restaurant was full of customers when a group of gunmen with rifles and body armor arrived and began shooting at the officers. The gunmen also injured two innocent bystanders.

A squad of state police in the vicinity responded to the scene and caught up with the gunmen as they prepared to flee in an older model SUV. One of the gunmen died outside a local university as he exchanged gunfire. The second gunman managed to drive away but crashed soon after due to his injuries. Authorities arrested him.

Law enforcement sources linked the gunmen to the Gulf Cartel and revealed that the attack was targeted.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas