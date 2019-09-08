Venezuelan Migrant Dies in Texas Hospital After Illegally Crossing Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents encountered a Venezuelan migrant after he illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. The man complained of health issues and difficulty breathing. He later died in a San Antonio hospital.

Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol marine agents apprehended a 37-year-old Venezuelan man after he illegally crossed the border at about 8 p.m. on September 5. The migrant complained of difficulty breathing and previous health conditions, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents.

The agents quickly transported the man to the Eagle Pass Port of Entry, Bridge #2, where a Border Patrol EMT evaluated the migrant and called for an ambulance to transport him to a local hospital.

Doctors at the emergency room determined the man could not be properly treated at their hospital and had him airlifted by helicopter to a San Antonio hospital. The hospital placed the man in an ICU and contacted family members.

Officials attempted several times but failed to notify the Venezuelan Consulate.

About 24 hours later, Border Patrol officials released the man to the custody of the family for humanitarian reasons. He remained hospitalized in critical condition, officials reported.

Despite efforts by hospital staff, the Venezuelan man passed away on the morning of September 7, officials stated. The illness or cause of death has not been released.

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on migrant deaths and rescues in the Del Rio Sector and elsewhere along the border.

So far this year, more than 270 migrants died while or shortly after crossing the U.S. border with Mexico, according to the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrant Project. About two-thirds of those deaths occurred in Texas — more than 20 in the Del Rio Sector.

