10 Chinese Migrants Apprehended in West Texas Smuggling Attempt

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 10 Chinese migrants on Tuesday who were illegally present in the U.S. They were caught after being abandoned by a human smuggler.

Marfa Border Patrol Station agents received a call for assistance from the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office regarding an attempt to stop a suspicious vehicle on September 10. A deputy attempted to stop a white GMC pickup with more occupants than allowed, according to Big Bend Sector officials.

After the deputy attempted to stop the driver, the vehicle fled and led multiple police agencies on a pursuit and search. Border Patrol agents and Texas State Troopers joined in the search.

While searching for the GMC, agents came upon a suspect near the Marfa Cemetery. Observing other footprints in the area, the agents began a search and found an abandoned shack on the cemetery grounds. In total, the agents discovered 10 migrants hiding in the shack. Agents determined that all were Chinese nationals illegally present in the U.S.

The agents transported the Chinese migrants to the Marfa Border Patrol station for processing, a medical screening, and a criminal background investigation.

A Brewster County Sheriff’s Office deputy eventually found the white truck about 10 miles west of Alpine, Texas, on U.S. Highway 90, officials reported.

The Chinese migrants and the smuggler were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation into the failed human smuggling attempt.

In a written statement, Big Bend Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Mathew J Roggow said, “The communities in Big Bend Sector are home to some of the finest people I have come to know. I am extremely proud of our agents’ commitment to keeping them safe. Today was a prime example of the unity of effort that we have with our fellow state and local law enforcement agencies. These arrests would not have been possible without the assistance of the Marfa Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens, and the diligent efforts of the Presidio and Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.”