Video: 11 Migrants Rescued from Texas Border River Island

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued 11 migrants stranded on an island in the middle of the Rio Grande. The six adults and five children were stuck south of Del Rio, Texas.

Brackettville Border Patrol Station agents teamed up with Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents to rescue a group of migrants who became stranded on a small island in the middle of the Rio Grande shortly after midnight on September 20. The group became stranded after wading across a shallow portion of the river on the Mexican side of the island. When they got to the other side, they found the currents to be too deep and strong to cross safely, according to Del Rio Sector officials.

Agents observed the stranded migrants and advised them to stay on the island until they could safely be moved during daylight. They urged the group, who had children as young as three-years-old, to not enter the current. The agents remained throughout the dark hours.

After sunrise on Friday, BORSTAR agents approached the group with rafts and loaded them safely on board. Once onboard, the agents transported them to the shore where Del Rio Station agents took them into custody and transported them to the station for processing.

Agents reported the group consisted of six adults and five children. The children ranged in age from three to 11. All of the 11 migrants came to the U.S. from El Salvador and Honduras.

“Border Patrol agents continue to warn immigrants not to attempt to cross the Rio Grande River illegally,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “On this occasion, help arrived in time to save the lives of these individuals. Unfortunately, not every person attempting to illegally cross the Rio Grande River is so lucky.”

So far this year, nearly 320 migrants died while or shortly after crossing the U.S. border with Mexico, according to the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrant Project. more than half of those deaths occurred in Texas — more than 20 in the Del Rio Sector, according to the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrant Project.