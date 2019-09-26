Deported Felon, Child Sex Offender Arrested After Illegally Crossing U.S. Border

Yuma and Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested previously deported criminal aliens after they illegally crossed into the U.S.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents on Interstate 10 conducted a vehicle stop in the early morning hours of September 16. During an immigration interview, the agents identified one of the occupants as a 29-year-old Mexican national illegally present in the U.S.

The agents arrested the Mexican national and transported him to the station for a biometric background investigation. The investigation revealed a felony conviction from a court in North Carolina for an unlawful concealed weapon. The records also revealed a 2017 case from an Arizona court for abuse of a child or vulnerable adult.

The agents released the other occupant of the vehicle. The Mexican national now faces new federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon.

Later that night, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents patrolling the Arizona border along a remote trail encountered a man who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. Agents identified the man as a 32-year-old Honduran national. The agents arrested him and transported the migrant to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation.

The investigation identified the man as Henrry Zelaya-Flores. The records check uncovered a conviction by a Dallas County, Texas, court for indecency with a child. The court issued a two-year prison sentence. Immigration officers later deported the man to Honduras.

Zelaya-Flores now faces felony federal charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted child sex offender.

