Mexican Border State Cops Rescue 8 Kidnapped Sri Lankan, Nepalese Migrants

Mexican authorities rescued eight migrants from Sri Lanka and Nepal after cartel-connected human smugglers kidnapped them. The smugglers held the migrants against their will and demanded a series of ransoms to release them.

Authorities in Tamaulipas told Breitbart Texas the rescue took place on Friday afternoon in the town of Antiguo Morelos located in the southern part of the state. Shortly before 4 p.m., a tipster called the state authorities with information about several kidnapped individuals being held on a property near the rural community of El Sauz.

As a squad of Tamaulipas State Police officers arrived at the rural community, eight men ran out of a house asking for help. Authorities did not provide any information about any detained kidnappers. The migrant men claimed smugglers held them in that house for three days without food or water and continued to demand more money from their relatives. Six of the men were from Nepal, while two others were from Sri Lanka. The group claimed they intended to reach the U.S. border before the human smugglers kidnapped them.

After providing them with food and drink, the state police officers took the men to the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office in Ciudad Mante where the migrants were medically cleared. Officers documented the case for investigation. After the interviews with prosecutors, Mexico’s National immigration Institute took the migrants to check their legal status to be in Mexico.

